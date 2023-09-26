Canadian House Speaker Resigns for Leading Parliament to Applaud Nazi Veteran He Called a ‘Hero’

Canadian House Speaker Anthony Rota has resigned after leading the Canadian Parliament to applaud a Ukrainian man who fought for the Nazis in World War II.

Rota became the center of a firestorm last week for inviting ninety-two-year-old Ukrainian Waffen-SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka to attend a session of Parliament hosting Volodymyr Zelensky. It was after a speech from the Ukrainian president that Rota saluted Hunka as he sat in the gallery, calling him a “hero” and prompting applause from Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and the rest of the assembly.

As Hunka’s Nazi past came to light, Trudeau called the situation “deeply embarrassing” for the Parliament as Rota apologized while he faced outrage from the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Rota once again offered his regrets while announcing his resignation as speaker:

It’s with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation as speaker of the House of Commons. It has been my greatest honor as a parliamentarian to have been elected by you, my peers, to serve as the Speaker of the House of Commons for the 43rd and 44th parliament. I’ve acted as your humble servant of this House, carrying out the important responsibilities of this position to the very best of my abilities. The work of this House is above any of us. Therefore, I must step down as your speaker. I reiterate my profound regret for my error in recognizing an individual in the House during the joint address to Parliament of President Zelensky. That public recognition has caused pain to individuals and communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world, in addition to survivors of Nazi atrocities in Poland, among other nations. I accept full responsibility for my actions. My resignation is effective at the end of the sitting day tomorrow, Wednesday, September 27th, to allow preparations for the election of a new speaker. Until that time, the deputy speakers will chair the House proceedings. Thank you. Merci.

Watch above via the Cable Public Affairs Channel.

