Cassidy Hutchinson Pals On CNN Hit Back At ‘Gross’ Critics Asking Why She Waited To Reveal Bombshell Groping Claim

CNN anchors asked a pair of former Cassidy Hutchinson colleagues — former Trump Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews and CNN analyst and former Trump White House senior aide Alyssa Farah Griffin — to explain why she waited to reveal her groping allegation against Rudy Giuliani until the release of her book.

News broke Wednesday that in her upcoming book “Enough,” Hutchinson vividly describes being groped by Giuliani during Trump’s pre-riot speech on January 6, according to an advance copy obtained by The Guardian. Giuliani adviser Ted Goodman responded with a statement that derided Hutchinson for waiting to reveal the accusation “as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release.”

Hutchinson begins a media tour on Monday with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, during which she will surely provide her own answer to that attack.

But as it happens, two close former colleagues of Hutchinson were on hand for CNN, and each gave their own takes on that criticism on the heels of the news — both standing behind Hutchinson.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Abby Phillip asked Griffin to respond to the Giuliani camp’s slam, based on her knowledge of Hutchinson:

PHILLIP: The Giuliani spokesperson and political adviser gave the statement about the allegations saying it’s fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she is just now coming out with these allegations from two and a half years ago as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book release. This is a disgusting lie against Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a man whose distinguished career in public service includes taking down the Mafia, cleaning up New York City and comforting the nation following September 11th. What’s your response? But, just to play devil’s advocate here, this is coming out when she’s writing a book. GRIFFIN: So, keep in mind the context of this. Because Cassidy Hutchinson stayed after January 6th for several months kind of was trying to figure out where her footing was going to be and what she wanted to do next, being horrified by the events that happened. And it was only once kind of the legal ramifications caught up with Donald Trump that she felt empowered to tell what she had seen with regard to trying to overthrow the election, the president’s actions, what was happening in the West Wing. She’s dealing with things that are so much bigger than herself. I don’t want to speak for her, but I think this was probably almost something you put in the back of your mind because she’s there testifying an open Congress against the former president of the United States. She’s sitting down with the Department of Justice and the Fulton County district attorney. So, I can’t speak to that, but I would say this. That statement reads like it was written 25 years ago when Rudy Giuliani was a respected former mayor. This is a person who has diminished himself in every single way, has proven himself completely unfit to be advising anyone who’s in office and I completely stand by what Cassidy said.

And on Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, guest anchor John Berman asked Matthews to respond directly to that criticism:

BERMAN: To those in the Giuliani camp, the question, why she’s just going public with this now, what would you say to that? MATTHEWS: I think, yes, I’ve seen a lot of speculation online and criticism, including from Giuliani’s spokesperson asking why is she coming forward with it now? But I think we have to keep in mind the power dynamic that was at play here. When this alleged incident occurred, she was 23 years old working at the White House, and was allegedly groped by then a beloved national hero, this was America’s mayor. And so I think to come forward with this kind of accusation is really scary for someone, especially of that age. But I think through the course of her testifying, and finding her voice, and being able to speak her truth, she now is in a position where she feels comfortable and can come forward with her truth on this specific matter. And so I think it’s kind of gross to shame any victim for why they come forward and when they do, but I think that that just goes to show why a lot of women don’t choose to come forward with these types of allegations when their character is coming into question, rather than maybe questioning the person who’s being accused of said crime.

