‘ORDER!’ Watch House Dems Troll the Daylights Out of GOP for Failing to Pass a Simple Procedural Vote

There’s an episode of The West Wing from its first season called “Five Votes Down,” about a legislative setback by the fictional Jed Bartlet administration that leads one of its senior staffers to say, “I’m so sick of Congress I could vomit.” One has to imagine that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) understands the sentiment today as his own House Republicans failed to pass a simple rules vote to advance a bill on Pentagon funding.

The vote, which can be characterized as simply procedural, lost the backing of five House Republicans who are set on seeing the federal government shut down on Oct. 1, making the House Speaker look like he’s either ready to cave to Democrats and President Joe Biden (and the more moderate wing of his party) or bend to their own small-but-loud minority will that holds his position in the palm of their hands like a delicate baby bird. But McCarthy’s inability to get his own party in line caused House Democrats to mock him in his own house once it was clear the vote would not go through.

In the clip above from C-SPAN, as the vote wound down with a 214-213 count, “nays” in the lead, House Democrats start yelling “Order!” to get him to close the vote.

Another day, another chance to watch House Republicans politically cannibalize themselves.

Watch the video above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com