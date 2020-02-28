Out of an abundance of caution, CBS is suspending production on The Amazing Race amid global concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Nations all over the world are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks, from China to Iran, and so the global reality competition series is on hold for right now.

Per Variety:

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of ‘The Amazing Race’ have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series,” a CBS spokesperson told Variety. “All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” said the statement. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

A number of tourist attractions worldwide are also being impacted by coronavirus concerns — Disney’s theme parks in Japan are shutting down, following earlier shutdowns at parks in Shanghai and Hong Hong.

