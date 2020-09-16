Shortly after President Donald Trump contradicted CDC chief Robert Redfield on the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine, Redfield put out a statement emphasizing his belief in the importance of vaccines.

To recap: Redfield was asked earlier during a congressional hearing about when a vaccine will be available for the general public. He said the vaccine would be ready, but in limited supply, by the end of 2020, and it would be widely available to the general public by mid-to-late 2021.

Redfield was pretty clear in his answer, but the president claimed during his press conference hours later that the head of the CDC was just “confused” and “mistaken” and didn’t understand the question.

The CDC chief put out a statement after that press conference saying he believes “100%” in the importance ot a coronavirus vaccine. Redfield’s statement does not say anything about him being “confused” and again emphasizes what he said earlier about the importance of masks and other protective measures.

I 100% believe in the importance of vaccines and the importance in particular of a #COVID19 vaccine. A COVID-19 vaccine is the thing that will get Americans back to normal everyday life. — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) September 16, 2020

The best defense we currently have against this virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and being careful about crowds. #COVID19 — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) September 16, 2020

