CDC Director Contradicts Democratic Governors: Covid-19 Cases Too High to End Indoor Masking Mandates

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and several major Democrat-run states are giving contradictory signals on indoor mask-wearing this week.

“We are working on that guidance,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Wednesday.

During a White House briefing, Walensky added that “our hospitalizations are still high, our death rates are still high.”

“So as we work towards that and as we are encouraged by the current trends, we are not there yet,” Walensky said, in reference to further loosening public safety restrictions like indoor mask mandates.

Walensky’s comments come as California, Delaware, and New York all announced this week that they will end indoor mask mandates, joining states like Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. New York will continue its mask mandate for schools as other states are taking different approaches.

“At this time, we continue to recommend masking in areas of high-end substantial transmission. That’s much of the country right now in public indoor settings,” Walensky added.

