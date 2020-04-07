Center for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield predicted that the coronavirus’ death toll could be well underneath expectations if Americans continue to uphold social distancing practices.

In a Monday radio interview with Tuscon radio station KVOI, Redfield was optimistic when asked about the recent production models for the American body count from Covid-19. This comes after Doctors Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci projected last week that the virus could kill up to 240,000 U.S citizens even if mitigation steps are followed, with a forecasted range of 1.5 – 2.2 million if the guidelines are not followed.

“If we just social distance, we will see this virus and this outbreak basically decline, decline, decline. And I think that’s what you’re seeing,” Redfield said. “I think you’re going to see the numbers are, in fact, going to be much less than what would have been predicted by the models.”

Redfield acknowledged the “staggering” numbers from the projection models, he also explained that they serve as a way to beta test how resources and intervention strategies might flatten the curve. He also said that those models were made with the assumption that only half of the country would pay attention to social distancing guidelines.

