CDC: Less Than .01% of the Fully Vaccinated Population in the US Has Gotten Covid

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that only .008 percent of the fully vaccinated population has been infected with the coronavirus two weeks after their final dose.

Out of the more than 66 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated, only 5,800 cases of Covid-19 were identified, meaning that although the vaccine is extremely effective, it still does not protect 100 percent of people.

In addition to the CDC data, the Wall Street Street Journal contacted health departments in every state, and in the District of Columbia, to ask how many positive cases have been identified in those who have been fully vaccinated. Out of the 23 states that responded, a total of 4,172 such cases cases were reported.

“You will always see some breakthrough infections no matter the efficacy of your vaccine,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to the WSJ. “Before people get excited about the quantitative number of infections, they need to understand what the denominator is, and we’re going to see breakthroughs in numbers that are going to be well within the 90%, 95%, 97% effectiveness rates of the vaccines.”

Fauci has also repeatedly reminded viewers of Covid-19 press conferences that some positive cases in the vaccinated population are expected.

“Of the breakthrough cases identified by the CDC, more than 40% occurred in people older than 60, while 65% of the cases were in female patients, according to Tom Clark, leader of the vaccine evaluation team at the federal agency,” wrote the WSJ. “The CDC found that 29% of breakthrough infections were asymptomatic and 7% of patients experiencing a breakthrough infection were hospitalized. So far, 74 people have died after experiencing breakthrough infections. The agency is expected to publish some of these findings next week.”

While the incredibly low percentage of positive cases in those who have been vaccinated is promising, the CDC continues to recommend social distancing, hand-washing, and masks indoors and in public spaces — as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective.

