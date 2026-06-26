Laura Loomer Takes the Black Pill: ‘America 250 Is a Funeral’

Far-right activist Laura Loomer expressed despair over the state of the Republican Party and future of the United States in a barnburner of a tweet on Friday afternoon.

“It’s becoming very clear to me the GOP is creating a litmus test. The GOP, like the left, doesn’t want to talk about issues that matter to the American people. They want to fuel the obsession with Israel, Jews, and do nothing as Islam takes over our country,” began Loomer.

“I have been thinking a lot lately about life, my career, my goals, my dreams, and the future of America. I have come to realize whole heartedly that it doesn’t matter how much you have supported President Trump, how hard you have worked or how much you have done for the party or America… the new rule is, if you don’t believe Israel should be destroyed, if you don’t whitewash the barbarism of Islam and you don’t roll around in the mud with Iranian, Chinese, Russian, Turkish and Qatari agents, there is really no place for you in the future GOP,” she fumed, adding, “People who owe their fame and fortune to President Trump are selling him out and siding with America’s enemies. They don’t care if Communist Muslims take over and impeach Trump, as long as they get what they want.”

She continued:

I predict in 2028 the new rule will be: no Jews or Islam critics allowed on the campaign trail. It will be a point of attack used by the opposition if a campaign hires a Jew or anyone who criticizes Islamic jihad. To have a seat at the table, you will be forced to say our allies are our enemies and our adversaries are our “greatest ally”. I have dedicated nearly 15 years of my life fighting for the GOP, I ran for office twice, I was deplatformed, debanked, doxxed, swatted, harassed, and have had multiple people plot to murder me for my work and activism over the years. I always took it on the chin while being treated like shit in return and never getting anything of any reciprocation for my efforts. Sadly, the party is now becoming so unrecognizable to me. I worry about who I can trust and who is a friend and who is an enemy because so many people I know are now unrecognizable. I’ll always love and support Donald Trump, and I’ll always be grateful for the sacrifices he and his family have made for our country. I am still going to work hard everyday to support him. I hope the GOP wins the midterms and I hope communists don’t take over in 2028. But the trajectory of the GOP itself is nothing I recognize anymore. Maybe it’s just not worth being so passionate about politics. Maybe being passionate is a big mistake. Maybe being selfless is a mistake. I think about this a lot. Sometimes it’s best to keep your loyalty, your integrity and your spirit in tact instead of closing your eyes and pretending you aren’t seeing what you’re seeing. I am disappointed in what I am seeing and what is being tolerated by the GOP. I feel content knowing I’ve always been loyal and always been true to what I believe in. I’ve never sold out and never will. I’ve never promoted communism or Islamic jihad and I never will. Very upsetting, but sometimes you just have to accept reality. I’ll never be a Democrat. But the GOP is tolerating way too much radical behavior and I can’t defend it. They are afraid of having moral clarity and I cannot defend it. I’m scared for the future of America. All good things in life always come to an end, eventually. Including America it seems. It is what it is. America 250 is a funeral and I’m dressed in black.

Loomer, a longtime supporter of Trump, has been at the center of a MAGA civil war over Israel, exchanging blows with anti-Semitic right-wing commentators like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens along the way.

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