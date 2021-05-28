CDC Updates Summer Camp Guidance, Vaccinated Kids No Longer Need to Mask Up

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated their guidance for summer camps, clarifying that fully vaccinated children can partake in activities without masks.

“In camps where everyone is vaccinated, things can go back to the way they they were back in 2019. Full capacity, no distancing, no masks,” reported MSNBC’s Geoff Bennett. “But, of course, since children under the age of 12 are not able to get the vaccine yet, most summer camps are advised to keep masking in some form.”

Bennett noted that mask use indoors, or outdoors in crowded areas, is strongly encouraged for those who are still not vaccinated.

“In general, people don’t need to wear masks outdoors. That includes unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people due to the really low risk of transmission outside,” said Erin Sauber-Schatz, head of the CDC’s Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force, adding, “Even though outdoors is really safe, there are still key times when if you’re not fully vaccinated, you should be wearing a mask.”

While the guidance encouraged unvaccinated people to wear a mask while in “sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated,” the CDC does not specify which outdoor activities should or shouldn’t require masks.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

