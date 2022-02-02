Two celebrity judges on Fox’s The Masked Singer reportedly stormed off the set to protest after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani unmasked himself as a contestant.

The Masked Singer first launched in the U.S. in 2019, and has celebrities dress up in absurd costumes while the audience attempts to guess their identity based solely on their voice. According to IMDB:

The performers are celebrities wearing elaborate head to toe costumes to conceal their identities from the host, panelists, audience, and other contestants. 12 celebrities appear on the show with one singer eliminated each week and unmasked. Small hints are given to help viewer play and guess along. The “who-sung-it” is hosted by Nick Cannon and features a star-studded detective playing panel: Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The show is known to stun its audience with surprise guests. Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) polarized fans of the show in early 2020 when she performed.

Giuliani reportedly tested the limits of tolerance for Jeong and Thicke during a recent taping.

Deadline reported that when a surprise guest for this season was revealed to be Giuliani, both judges were none too pleased:

We aren’t revealing which costume Rudy wore or what his swan song was — his exit episode won’t air until next month — so you can still revel in his reveal. The theme of the new season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly”; your political affiliation determines which category Giuliani fits. Deadline hears that while Jeong and Thicke exited (they eventually returned), fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage. They bantered with Giuliani, a controversial figure for pressing what is widely derided as a baseless claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client Donald Trump.

Fox declined to comment for Deadline’s story.

Giuliani has of course been in the news with more frequency in recent weeks with relation to his involvement in challenging the results of the 2020 election.

The former mayor of has also been connected to a reported scheme to seize voting machines after Trump lost in a number of battleground states to President Joe Biden.

