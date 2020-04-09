Real estate CEO and former Obama campaign finance donor Don Peebles urged for a quick reopening of the economy and claimed that the recent, downward revision of the nation’s COVID-19 death toll was proof of a “big overreaction.”

Appearing on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, Peebles started off by slamming previous coronavirus fatality projections of 100,000 to 240,00 death as “false” and “incorrect” after the latest estimate puts the final toll at closer to 60,000. Peebles then went on to vocally call for “a large portion of America who is ready, willing and able to get back to work and we need to get them back to work now.”

“I think first of all we need a reality check,” the real estate mogul told Carlson. “You just pointed out the fact that the projections continue to decline so they’ve been false. They’ve been incorrect. So we now know that there was a big overreaction here.”

Peebles’ broad indictment of projections that were just that: projections, were obviously predicated on a number of variables that could change over time. And even Carlson seemed to back away from Peebles’ attack on public health officials’ attempt to quantify the potential threat.

“So you could debate a lot of the things that you just said,” Carlson said diplomatically, not refuting but definitely not agreeing with Peebles. “I’m struck by how little debate there is over this, and the reaction to people who say what you just said in public. Why do you think there is a enormous social pressure not to have a rational conversation about what to do next?”

“Let’s think about where we are and what environment we were in before the coronavirus hit,” Peebles continued. “That was a very partisan political season leading up to a presidential election this November. So as a result of that there has been this perpetuation that there is somehow some false choice to make or some extreme choice to make and you either have to protect the nation’s economy or save lives and prevent death from the coronavirus. That’s a false question. The reality is we should be able to do both and I think the president wanted to start off doing both.”

In fact, Trump’s own infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has repeatedly warned that restarting the economy prematurely could jeopardize the public health and re-ignite the spread of the virus.

Peebles didn’t acknowledge that fact, however, and instead implied that the press sensationally hyped the threat of the virus.

“The 24-hour news cycle made this environment of hysteria and he had to take steps to combination down first. I think that there is this environment to where you either are choosing capitalism or health,” he said, briefly acknowledging the tens of thousands of deaths before pushing for “sacrifice” to reopen the economy. “Of course, every life is important, but our great democracy is bigger than all of us. And our way of life that so many millions of Americans died to protect in wars, that is a critical part of our nation. And we need to protect that.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

