It may lead to “voter depression” if former Vice President Joe Biden selects Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) to run as his candidate for president, radio host Charlamagne tha God said in an interview on MSNBC.

“On top of Russian interference and voter suppression, Dems have to worry about voter depression,” Charlamagne said in a Sunday interview with MSNBC host Joy Reid, responding to a question about what he’ll do if Biden picks Klobuchar as his running-mate. “That’s people staying home on election day because they just aren’t enthused by the candidate.”

He added, “You can’t act like this is the most important election ever and just run a campaign from your basement and not, you know, make some real policy commitments to the black community. You know, not listen to some of the demands the black community are making.”

Biden made waves on Friday during an interview on Charlamagne’s The Breakfast Club when he said, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne said he took issue with Biden’s assertion in a statement to Mediaite. “We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great,” Charlamagne wrote. “As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community ABSOLUTELY was his answer. So let’s see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can’t possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people.”

