Cheney Reportedly Looking for an ‘Exit Strategy’ Ahead of Vote Terminating Her From Leadership

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is reportedly looking for an “exit strategy” ahead of a vote by her colleagues that is widely expected to eject her from the Republican Party’s congressional leadership team.

The phrase was used by an unnamed GOP congressman speaking with Politico for a Wednesday report. “It’s like she’s trying to be an agitator,” a second member said. “It’s like she’s trying to stoke the fire to precipitate her own downfall.”

A vote on Cheney’s position as House Republican Conference Chair — the party’s third-ranking member in the chamber — is expected to happen as soon as May 12. The removal will require a simple majority vote by the House’s 212 Republicans. Members are expected to make their decision by secret ballot.

Cheney — a daughter to former Vice President Dick Cheney — survived a similar vote to remove her in February by 145-61, but has continued to aggravate her colleagues by refusing to relent in her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) — the chamber’s second-ranking Republican — said Wednesday he would support Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in a bid to replace Cheney.

