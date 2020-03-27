China President Xi Jinping on a call with President Donald Trump early Friday morning called for improved relations between the two nations while urging “cooperation.”

Xi called on Trump to take “’substantive actions’ to improve US-China relations to develop a relationship that is ‘without conflict and confrontation’ but based on ‘mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation.’”

The Guardian goes on to report that President Xi told Trump, “Working together brings both sides benefits, fighting hurts both. Cooperation is the only choice.”

“Only by uniting can the international community defeat it [COVID-19],” Xi stated.

Following the early morning call, Trump tweeted, “Just finished a very good conversation with President Xi of China.”

“Discussed in great detail the CoronaVirus that is ravaging large parts of our Planet. China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the Virus. We are working closely together. Much respect,” Trump stated.

