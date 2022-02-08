Chris Cuomo Reportedly Seeking as Much as $60 Million From CNN: ‘He Wants Megyn Kelly Money’

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo is prepared to ask his embattled former employer for as much as $60 million after his ouster, according to the The New York Post’s Page Six

Citing multiple sources, the Post reported Cuomo is not willing to back down from his lawsuit after former CNN president Jeff Zucker stepped down last week.

After his termination in December over allegations he improperly advised his brother, former Gov Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), the CNN host had a reported $18 million left on his contract.

According to Page Six, Cuomo might ask for three times that amount as he settles with CNN, citing damage done to his career:

Multiple sources tell Page Six that Cuomo, who was fired in December for helping his brother fend off sexual harassment allegations, is ready to dig his heels in by claiming that Zucker not only knew about his dealings with the governor — but that the network boss had his own inappropriate dealings with Andrew. And he is prepared to demand not the $18 million left on his contract, but as much as $60 million.

Page Six cited sources it said were close to Cuomo.

One of them alleged that Zucker was not fired over an inappropriate relationship with a coworker, but was sacked because of his own connections to New York’s former governor.

“His camp believes Zucker wasn’t fired for an inappropriate relationship with Allison Gollust. Everybody knew about that and nobody cared,” a source told the outlet. “What he believes happened is WarnerMedia found something in their investigation into Chris, perhaps internal memos or documents which revealed more about Zucker’s involvement with Andrew Cuomo. Gollust was just a convenient excuse.”

That person indicated that Cuomo believes his career has been permanently damaged, and he wants to be compensated:

Chris intends to fight for every dollar on his contract, and loss of income from the 15 to 20 years left in his career, had Zucker not orchestrated a ‘f–k-job’ on him. He could ask for as much as $80 million but CNN isn’t going to pay that. But there’s an argument he could ask for as much as $60 million

A second source was quoted as saying Cuomo wants to be paid like former NBC host Megyn Kelly, who walked away from the network in 2019 with a purse worth $69 million.

The person said, “Chris is telling people in the Hamptons he was wrongly fired, humiliated, his career has been ruined, and he wants Megyn Kelly money.”

