Chris Cuomo Speaks Out on Firing: ‘This is Not How I Want My Time at CNN to End’

Chris Cuomo addressed his firing from CNN in a statement on Saturday.

Cuomo, a top-rated host at the network at the helm of CNN’s 9 p.m. show Cuomo Prime Time, was suspended this week after documents were released revealing the extent to which he advised his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in battling the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

CNN announced in a statement Saturday night that Cuomo was terminated “effective immediately.”

Cuomo took to Twitter shortly after to post a statement.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” he wrote. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

CNN said in its statement that Cuomo was fired after a law firm was hired to conduct a review of his conduct.

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” the network said. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate,” the network said.

