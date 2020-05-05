CNN’s Chris Cuomo effusively thanked Dr. Anthony Fauci for his attention during the anchor’s recent bout with the coronavirus, and went on to extend those thanks to “our leader” and the entire Trump administration for their concern over his ordeal.

On Monday night’s edition of Cuomo PrimeTime, the eponymous host spent several minutes discussing with Dr. Fauci the constant communication the pair shared while Cuomo was broadcasting his show from his basement quarantine.

“I have spoken to you, almost without exception, every day,” Cuomo said. “And you have been calling me out of personal concern to make sure that I’m okay, that my wife was okay, that my son was okay, 11:00 at night, later, waiting for my show to end, Saturday, Sunday morning, the rare time you have with your family. Why?”

Dr. Fauci said that besides a long personal relationship with Cuomo, “the fact is you were going through some difficult times.”

“I don’t think that the people who were seeing you on this show were really experiencing or realizing how you were really sucking it up to look relatively normal,” Fauci said, and described the rigors that Cuomo went through while he was infected, and even after.

“I cared about you, but I was worried about you, that’s one of the reasons I kept calling,” Dr. Fauci said.

“I just wanted to know how much I appreciate it, not just from Tony the guy, but as a member of the administration,” Cuomo said, and added “I know the administration wanted to make sure that I was okay, I appreciate it. I really do, I won’t forget it, I always try to be fair.”

He added “That’s something that just doesn’t go away, you know people care about you personally and your wife and your kid, it resonates.”

Cuomo went on to thank Fauci again, and praise him for his “concern and humanity.”

After concluding with Dr. Fauci, Cuomo addressed the camera and said “I wanted you to know that I’m kind of tired of the whole personal sharing thing, to be honest with you, but I’ve never had anybody do what Tony Fauci did with me. He’s got a lot on his plate, but he took time, and the administration knew, and they wanted to know, I respect it. All of you, thank you, this is one of the nights that we have our leader watching, I appreciate what you did for me and my family and caring about us. I’ll never forget it.”

