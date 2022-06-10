Chris Wallace Calls Jan. 6 Hearing ‘Very Powerful’: Hasn’t Lost ‘Capacity To Shock And To Disgust You And To Horrify You’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said that Thursday night’s primetime Jan. 6 hearing was “very powerful,” and that the events of that day have not lost their “capacity, to shock, and to disgust you, and to horrify you.”

On Thursday night, Wallace co-anchored CNN’s “Attack on Democracy: The January 6th Hearings” coverage, and was one of the first to react when the hearing ended.

Co-anchor Anderson Cooper asked for his take, and Wallace called the presentation “very powerful,” but also wondered if it will change any minds:

ANDERSON COOPER: Chris Wallace, a lot to talk about. Just in general, what stands out to you? CHRIS WALLACE: Well, we’d seen videos before. I remember that the impeachment – House Impeachment Managers put together a very powerful video, before the second Senate trial. But this does not lose its capacity, to shock, and to disgust you, and to horrify you, the idea of this mob, coming to the symbol, as it was called the Citadel of our Democracy, breaching the walls, and going in and attacking, talking about “Hang Mike Pence,” hunting for Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House. And there was also some – you look back at some of the things that were said, that Bennie Thompson, the Chairman, this was a sprawling, multi-step conspiracy, to overturn the election, and Donald Trump was at the center of the conspiracy. Liz Cheney, “Those who invaded the Capitol, were motivated by what Trump told them. Trump lit the fuse for the attack. It was a very powerful, very well-produced, if you will, two-hour presentation.” I still have questions. If you were horrified by the events of January 6, then what we’ve learned since, you were certainly horrified by what you saw. If you haven’t been convinced to that, in the last year and a half, I’m not sure if this or anything will change your mind.

