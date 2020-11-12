Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has reportedly come out in support of providing Joe Biden with access to daily intelligence briefings. The news came on Thursday courtesy of CNN’s Manu Raju.

“I asked him whether or not Joe Biden should have access to those classified briefings,” Raju said. “He said, I would think especially on classified briefings, the answer is ‘Yes.'” Raju noted that Grassley is the “most senior Republican” in the Senate to take that position to date. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said a day earlier that he would “get involved” to assist Biden if the Trump administration failed to begin offering the briefings to Biden by Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) declined to weigh in on the briefings when asked by reporters on Thursday.

The issue has become a source of consternation this week among Washington pols. Andy Card, a former chief of staff to President George W. Bush, coauthored a Tuesday op-ed with John Podesta, who served as chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, calling for Biden to be granted access.

The briefings provide the president with daily classified updates on issues related to national security. While they can provide useful information, some officials — including President Donald Trump — have characterized the insights they offer to be less essential and too repetitive.

Biden, for his part, said this week the briefings “would be useful,” but “not necessary.”

“ODNI follows the statutory direction provided in the Presidential Transition Act, which requires ascertainment of the candidate by the administrator of [the General Services Administration] prior to supporting a potential presidential transition,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in statement on Monday. “ODNI would not have contact with any transition team until notified by the GSA administrator.”

