Chuck Schumer Dares Republicans to Call Hunter Biden as Witness: ‘They Have 53 Votes, You Know Why They Don’t?’

Senate Minority Leader and Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer dared Republicans to call Hunter Biden — son of former Vice President Joe Biden and a central figure in the alleged scheme to extort political help from the government of Ukraine — as a witness in the Senate impeachment trial, pointing out that the GOP “have 53 votes,” and adding that to do so would expose their defense of President Donald Trump as purely political.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Schumer told host Joe Scarborough that “The case keeps getting stronger and stronger from what the Republicans don’t say, you know they don’t, we haven’t heard a single answer yet why there shouldn’t be witnesses and documents.”

He ran through a laundry list of Republican complaints like “they’re taking too long, or Nancy handed out pens or oh, Jerry Nadler said these words,” but said “They cannot answer the argument, and the American people, to each of their senators, Democrat and Republican, is asking now and will ask on into the future, why were you so afraid of witnesses and documents? What’s wrong with getting the truth on something so important as this?”

“Well, especially when 7 out of 10 Americans want to see witnesses, more witnesses,” Scarborough said, and asked “Let me ask you about the witness deal that some Republicans were floating. That was trading Bolton for Hunter Biden, is that, is the idea of that deal dead?”

“Well it’s never really been seriously considered,” Schumer said, and added that “The witnesses that we have asked for are eyewitnesses, like Mick Mulaney, to everything that happened.”

Schumer went on to say that the witnesses and documents he’s seeking will provide direct evidence of Trump’s conduct, and told Scarborough “Hunter Biden has nothing to do with this. And by the way, and people forget this, the Republicans could call Hunter Biden on their own. They have 53 votes.”

“You know why they don’t?” he asked, then added “Because they know that will just confirm to every American that everything the president is doing, has done, in this whole sad saga, everything the president’s lawyers are doing, everything the Republicans senators are doing, is just political. They call in Hunter Biden, someone totally unrelated to the charges against the president.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

