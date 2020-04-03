Cleveland News Station Introduces New ‘What Day Is It?’ Segment for People Losing Track of Time

For many people staying at home, it can be hard to keep track of time. One news station in Cleveland has found a hilariously blunt way to remind viewers what day it is, in a new segment literally called “What Day Is It?”

Starting this past Tuesday, Fox 8 Cleveland anchor Todd Meany has been doing daily “What Day Is It?” check-ins, first spotlighted by a viral video tweeted Wednesday by @abbyhoward26 commenting, “cleveland news has officially lost their minds…”

And yes, they have been doing this every day so far.

Here’s Tuesday:

Here’s Wednesday:

Here’s Thursday:

And here’s Friday:

