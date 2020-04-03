Cleveland News Station Introduces New ‘What Day Is It?’ Segment for People Losing Track of Time
Apr 3rd, 2020, 8:10 pm
For many people staying at home, it can be hard to keep track of time. One news station in Cleveland has found a hilariously blunt way to remind viewers what day it is, in a new segment literally called “What Day Is It?”
Starting this past Tuesday, Fox 8 Cleveland anchor Todd Meany has been doing daily “What Day Is It?” check-ins, first spotlighted by a viral video tweeted Wednesday by @abbyhoward26 commenting, “cleveland news has officially lost their minds…”
And yes, they have been doing this every day so far.
Here’s Tuesday:
Here’s Wednesday:
Here’s Thursday:
And here’s Friday:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor