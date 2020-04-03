comScore
Cleveland News Station Introduces New ‘What Day Is It?’ Segment for People Losing Track of Time

By Josh FeldmanApr 3rd, 2020, 8:10 pm

For many people staying at home, it can be hard to keep track of time. One news station in Cleveland has found a hilariously blunt way to remind viewers what day it is, in a new segment literally called “What Day Is It?”

Starting this past Tuesday, Fox 8 Cleveland anchor Todd Meany has been doing daily “What Day Is It?” check-ins, first spotlighted by a viral video tweeted Wednesday by @abbyhoward26 commenting, “cleveland news has officially lost their minds…”

And yes, they have been doing this every day so far.

Here’s Tuesday:

Here’s Wednesday:

Here’s Thursday:

And here’s Friday:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

