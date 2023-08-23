CNN Analyst FLAYS Vivek Ramaswamy Over 9/11 Comments — Demands Republicans Call Him Out at Debate

CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger tore into GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy over his comments about 9/11, and demanded Republicans call him out over them at tonight’s debate.

Ramaswamy is under fire over comments he first denied making, then was busted by the actual audio, in which he cast suspicion on “how many federal agents were on the planes that hit the Twin Towers.”

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchor Sara Sidner played the audio and asked Kinzinger what Ramaswamy was “playing at.”

Kinzinger absolutely flayed Ramaswamy as an attention-seeking conspiracy-mongering failure who should never be invited on TV again:

SARA SIDNER: So he seems to want to relitigate what happened on January 6, trying to intimate that federal agents were in the crowd and may have something to do with it. And 9/11, who is he trying to, what is he playing at here?

ADAM KINZINGER: Well, first off, let’s just let’s look at the ridiculousness of saying, “are there federal agents on the airplane?”.

Okay, let’s say that we’re federal agents on the airplanes on 9/11. They’re dead! They’re dead now! Is that really what Vivek is trying to do is somehow disparage federal agents who are now dead on the 9/11 planes, or does he think that federal agents particularly went on the plane and said, let’s ride this out to a suicide mission against our own country because of some thing?

Here’s what he’s doing. He doesn’t believe any of this. He knows January 6 was launched by Donald Trump. He knows 9/11 wasn’t an inside job, but he’s “just asking questions.”.

And that’s what they do. I’m just asking questions. Maybe the 9/11 report should look into this. The January 6 committee didn’t answer this question. Of course we did answer the question. The 9/11 committee looked into everything. But when you just ask questions, you get that five or 10% conspiracy base and you win them over. That’s what he’s doing. Vivek has wanted to be famous his entire life. He tried to start a podcast that failed. He decided to run for president to become famous. Unfortunately, he’s becoming famous. And when he’s on television and he doesn’t allow anybody else to speak. I hope that that he either changes the way he debates on TV or is never invited back on any show.

SARA SIDNER: You think this might play with just a certain percentage of voters, people who are conspiracy theories, QAnon members? Is that that’s what you’re saying?

ADAM KINZINGER: Well, it does. It plays with that group. But it also what he’s also trying to do is just show like I can take on the media. I’m the tough guy. I’m the one that doesn’t trust government more than Donald Trump or anybody else doesn’t trust government. I can’t tell you why this is an answer I don’t have as a Republican. But for some reason, this idea of not trusting government and conspiracy theories have become like new currency in the GOP. People have to push back against this. Others on the stage have to push back against us tonight.