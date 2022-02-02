CNN Announces ‘Interim Co-Heads’ Following Jeff Zucker’s Resignation

CNN announced on Wednesday “interim co-heads” following the resignation of top leader Jeff Zucker.

Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, announced in a memo to staff, which Mediaite obtained, that Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz will lead CNN in the interim while there is a search for a permanent leader to succeed Zucker effective immediately “through what you should anticipate will be through the close of the pending transaction with Discovery.”

“I have full confidence that Michael, Amy and Ken, as interim heads for News, will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition,” said Kilar.

Zucker resigned on Wednesday after his relationship with a subordinate, CNN chief marketing officer and a senior vice president Allison Gollust, came up during the network’s investigation of former anchor Chris Cuomo, who advised his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year following a bombshell report alleging sexual misconduct toward numerous former and current state employees. Gollust will remain at CNN.

Read the full staff memo from Kilar:

Team News and Sports – We are fortunate to have three senior leaders within the News organization who have agreed to serve as interim co-heads for CNN beginning today through what you should anticipate will be through the close of the pending transaction with Discovery. These leaders are Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz. I have full confidence that Michael, Amy and Ken, as interim heads for News, will provide the leadership this organization needs during this time of transition. Lenny Daniels will continue to serve as President and lead Turner Sports & Bleacher Report. Patrick Crumb will continue as President and head of the regional sports networks. You will hear more from Michael, Amy, Ken, Lenny, and Patrick in the coming days but I wanted you to be aware of these decisions that have been made. Jason

