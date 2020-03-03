CNN Compares Biden Endorsement Team to The Avengers: ‘I Thought Thanos Was Trump but Apparently It’s Bernie Sanders’

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota compared the rush of endorsements for Joe Biden with Marvel’s superhero Avengers team, and CNN analyst Wajahat Ali, extended the metaphor by likening Bernie Sanders to supervillain Thanos.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, the panel discussed the power trio of now-former Democratic presidential candidates — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke — who threw their support behind Biden on Monday night.

Camerota said that what she saw in that rallying was “a team” akin to the assembly of superheroes in the last Avengers film, Endgame. Ali then either analogized Bernie Sanders to a supervillain, or posited Thanos as an outsider taking on the sentient life establishment, depending on your point of view.

“It was great moderate avengers coming together, we’re talking about avengers, it was all of them combining together to get the stones from Thanos,” Ali said, adding “I thought Thanos was Trump, but apparently it’s Bernie Sanders.”

“Right now this is a last ditch effort to prop up Joe Biden, who let’s be honest, had a very flagging campaign so far, disappointing, but he came through last second in South Carolina, resurrected his campaign, got $10 million on the weekend, and he’s going to be competitive,” he said, concluding, “I think Bernie is going to get the delegate edge.”

Democratic contributor Karen Finney joked, “I’m just wondering which of The Avengers I get to be,” then pointed out that Biden’s strategy all along was about South Carolina, “and I do think one of the things that’s happening in this cycle is that we have to rethink what the strategy is going forward.”

“Obviously I think the early four, that’s going to shift, but he was right to say hold on until we get to a diverse electorate,” she said, adding “and diverse not just because of African American voters, southern Democrats are a little bit more moderate.”

Later in the segment, anchor John Berman returned to the analogy, saying “it’s a great analogy, first of all, and there’s something to it, Karen, is that why you think people have lined up behind Joe Biden, is there this notion inside the Democratic party or parts of the Democratic party that they have to do something to stop Bernie Sanders?”

“I hate that analogy only because I hate casting people as the enemy,” Finney replied, and said “that’s something that Senator Sanders, when he goes against the Democratic party and the establishment” does.

Finney explained that Sanders’ rhetoric is off-putting to rank-and file Democrats she’s spoken to in South Carolina, who “thought ‘well how can I be with you if you see me as the enemy?'”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

