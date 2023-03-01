CNN Fact Checker Daniel Dale Told to ‘F*** Off’ When He Reached Out to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Spokesman for Comment

A spokesman for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got in a foul-mouthed spat with CNN senior reporter Daniel Dale, telling the fact-checker to “fuck off” when he reached out for comment regarding recent inaccurate claims by the congresswoman.

Dale had contacted Greene’s office regarding a tweet she had posted about a mother who testified to a congressional committee about two of her sons who had died from fentanyl poisoning. In Greene’s tweet, she blamed the “Biden administrations [sic] refusal to secure our border and stop the Cartel’s [sic] from murdering Americans everyday [sic].”

As Dale pointed out, the woman’s sons had died in 2020, a year which was during the administration of former President Donald Trump, not the current resident of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, President Joe Biden.

Greene’s spokesman, Nick Dyer, had a colorful reply to the CNN reporter’s inquiry. According to a tweet Dale posted Wednesday, Dyer argued that lots of people had died from drug overdoses during the Biden administration and “do you think they give a fuck about your bullshit fact checking?”

I asked Greene’s office last night about her tweet blaming the Biden administration for these deaths in 2020 under Trump. Spokesman Nick Dyer responded by saying lots of people have died from drugs under Biden and “do you think they give a fuck about your bullshit fact checking?” https://t.co/BwKCM5TYjc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 1, 2023

Dale posted a second tweet saying he had also asked about comments Greene had made the day before, attacking Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling and pushing wild conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, going so far as to declare “Trump won Georgia!” and claim that “thousands” of dead people voted in Georgia.

Sterling had replied to that particular claim of Greene’s with a deadpan “there were four” and also tweeted a photo of him drinking a Coke.

Dyer once again provided a four-letter response to Dale’s question — “Fuck off,” according to Dale.

I also gave Greene congressional spokesman Nick Dyer an opportunity to comment regarding Greene’s multiple false claims yesterday about the 2020 election, such as the lies that Trump won Georgia and that there were thousands of dead voters there. His response: “Fuck off.” — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 1, 2023

