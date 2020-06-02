CNN anchors and reporters praised former Vice President Joe Biden’s speech addressing the unrest over the killing of George Floyd, saying Biden has “found his voice” and spoke with “moral authority,” and contrasting him with President Donald Trump.

The presumptive Democratic nominee for president delivered a speech from City Hall in Philadelphia Tuesday morning in which he spent 30 minutes slamming Trump’s handling of the unrest and its underpinnings, and promising to heal the nation.

Seconds after the speech ended, anchor Jim Sciutto asked a panel of CNN correspondents to react to Biden’s address, and the reviews were glowing.

“This is a candidate who has found his voice in a moment,” CNN political correspondent Dana Bash said, adding that while Biden “was striving to make contrasts with the president,” the ex-veep “didn’t have to work that hard at it.”

“I mean this is who Joe Biden is. He is Mr. Empathy,” Bash said.

She went on to note that when she interviewed Biden at his home last week, she asked him “how he is going to make clear to African Americans he needs so desperately to be enthusiastic to get out and vote for him, how he’s going to make clear that he is not going to take his vote for granted.”

“And he said, basically, watch me. Watch what I say, listen to what I say, and watch what I do. And unfortunately the tragedy of George Floyd and everything that has happened since then gave him the opportunity, and he took it with this speech,” Bash said.

Sciutto then asked White House correspondent Jeff Zeleny to weigh in, and Zeleny observed that with the lifting of Delaware’s stay-at-home order, “today underscores the relaunch of his presidential campaign.”

“The events of the last 24 hours stake the claims and how stark the differences are between Donald Trump and Joe Biden more than anything I think we could have possibly imagined,” Zeleny observed, and went on to say that “the events of the last 24 hours have indeed set this choice for this country. It’s a major inflection point.”

Zeleny reported that Biden had planned on relaunching with an economic speech, but events changed that plan, and instead, Biden “came out of the box with this speech about racial justice and the economy and framing the choice,” and observed that Biden “speaks with a moral authority that many wish President Trump would have used yesterday in terms of unifying things.”

Zeleny also zeroed in on one of Biden’s remarks during the speech, in which the former VP said “The President held up the Bible at St. John’s Church yesterday. I just wish he opened it once in a while, instead of brandishing it. If he opened it, he could’ve learned something.”

“So this is someone who’s very fluent in his faith,” Zeleny said of Biden, “and as we see President Trump in the next hour travel across Washington to the St. Pope John Paul II’s national shrine, this is something else we should keep in mind. The voters of faith are so important here, but Joe Biden speaks to those much more fluently than most Democrats do.”

“The president chose to hold up a Bible for a photo op in front of St John’s yesterday, Jeff, Joe Biden yesterday went to a church and met and spoke with black faith leaders in Delaware,” co-anchor Poppy Harlow added.

