Presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will respond to nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd during a speech in Philadelphia. Biden is set to speak at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

As Mediaite reported earlier Monday, Biden’s speech will address the protests over the death of George Floyd that are sweeping the nation, and criticize President Donald Trump for dispersing protestors outside the White House in order to “stage a photo op at a noble church.”

