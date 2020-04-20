CNN: US Monitoring Intel Kim Jong Un in Grave Danger After Surgery

CNN is reporting that the United States is monitoring intelligence that Kim Jong Un may be in “grave danger” after getting surgery.

Per CNN:

Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.

Jim Sciutto reported the news during Cuomo Prime Time and said “it’s not been described to me as a covid issue.”

He said, “We should always note with any intelligence from a country such as North Korea, that it is the deepest, most impenetrable of black boxes, right, so it’s not an easy country to get information like this from, but the U.S. very focused on it.”

