CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski, known for this K-File online investigations, offered a somber but heartfelt update on Tuesday in the wake of his nine-month-old daughter’s tragic death on Christmas Eve.

His daughter, Francesca suffered from atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumors (ATRT), which are rare and particular aggressive, Stage IV malignant tumors that attack the brain and spinal cord. Kaczynski had offered numerous updates of her treatment at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute at Boston Children’s Hospital in the past few months and garnered worldwide online support under the hashtag #TeamBeans, referencing his nickname for his tiny, adorable child.

Kaczynski had posted a poignant and heart-breaking obituary for his daughter on Medium on Christmas day, and then gone silent in the intervening days until a short Twitter thread on Tuesday afternoon.

“In days since Francesca’s death we’ve gone through a lot of emotions,” Kaczynski wrote. “I’ve finally been able to watch videos and photos of her from before treatment began. I still cry at them, but it’s a different kind of emotion. Watching her silly moments have made me laugh again.”

He later revealed that an outpouring of support in Francesca’s name had brought in nearly half a million dollars in donation to a charity event that directly funds research to find a cure for ATRT.

“More than $450,000 has been raised since her death to support her team in the Pan Mass Challenge Winter Cycle charity event,” he revealed.

Much of the money to fund ATRT research is from private donations and foundations, given it is such a rare form of cancer that is mostly only seen in children under three.

To donate to the Pan Mass Challenge Winter Cycle in Francesca’s name, go here.

