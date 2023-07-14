CNN’s Chris Wallace Goes At It Hard Over Bombshell Trump Tape With RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

CNN anchor Chris Wallace went hard at RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel over the bombshell tape of ex-President Donald Trump discussing military secrets, blocking several of her deflections.

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed McDaniel, as well as Hollywood superstar Goldie Hawn.

In the McDaniel interview, Wallace played the tape, then asked the Republican chairwoman if it “troubles” her, then headed off a number of attempts to change the subject:

WALLACE: Does that tape trouble you?

MCDANIEL: What troubles me is the double standard and justice. I mean, Bill Barr, who I think we would both agree is not a Donald Trump fan at this point, has said there’s a two-tiered system of justice. I think he deserves a presumption of innocence. He has not made his case. I think we need to wait. But I do think as soon as Trump does something, it’s automatically he’s guilty if Biden does it, it’s automatically he’s innocent.

WALLACE: There are major differences between the two cases…without getting into the whatboutism game.

MCDANIEL: But that is the game. That is the game.

WALLACE: Well, it isn’t necessarily the game. I mean, I’m really asking you just on that tape. He’s he’s talking about a tape. He’s saying I could have declassified this as president. Now. I can’t. He’s showing it to people without a security clearance. I’m not asking you whether he’s –

MCDANIEL: I’m not in that room. I think he deserves to be able to present his case and we deserve the presumption of innocence. But Hillary Clinton was found with 22 top secret documents, Donald Trump was found, apparently, or allegedly with 17. Why is there one standard justice for her and different for him?

WALLACE: He fought it for 15 months, he was subpoenaed, he didn’t turn over all the documents. They had a search. He’s He’s showing these documents to people without security clearances. I mean, if you want to, you know… there are considerable differences between the two cases.

MCDANIEL: Well she had eight different Blackberries. She had eight different phones that were destroyed. She used a bleach bit. We don’t know what she did because her home wasn’t raided. What I’m saying is…

WALLACE: Well, she didn’t refuse a federal subpoena.

MCDANIEL: But there are feelings with Republican voters. And this is true. They feel like there is a system of justice for Republicans that is very different than Democrats.