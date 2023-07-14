‘I’d Kick His Ass’: Chris Christie Declares He’d Beat Up Trump ‘In the Ring’

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey vying for the Republican presidential nomination, says that he’d make quick work of former president Donald Trump in a physical fight between the two.

Christie joined Piers Morgan for an interview that aired on Thursday, during which Morgan addressed him with the unusual question.

“Talking of fighting, if you and Trump got in the ring — he loves his UFC and stuff like that, right — if you got in the octagon, you and him, who would win?” he asked.

“Come on,” protested Christie. “Guy is 78-years-old. I’d kick his ass,” he declared to Morgan’s amusement.

The host went on to ask if Christie would be “prepared to be the undercard, you against Trump?”

Christie replied that he would “fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants in any arena he wants. Whether it’s on a debate stage, or in the octagon.”

The claim of physical superiority comes amidst an escalating, and highly personal war of words between the two candidates. Christie has been the most vocal critic of Trump in the GOP field, arguing that the former president’s legal perils are tormenting him and accusing him of cowardice for reportedly planning on skipping the planned Republican primary debates.

Meanwhile, Trump has ripped Christie for his weight. “How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good,” wrote Trump on Truth Social after Christie’s campaign launch.

He also posted an edited video of the launch event depicting Christie speaking at a buffet.

The ex-governor, who endorsed Trump early in the 2016 cycle after dropping out following the New Hampshire primary, has dismissed the criticism and urged his former ally to “look in the mirror.”

“As you know, there are tens of millions of Americans out there who struggle each and every day with their weight. And I’m one of them,” Christie told Stephen A. Smith earlier this week. “And I’ve been on all kinds of diets. I’ve had surgery and I’ve done much better than I did when I was governor. I lost a lot of weight when I was governor and I’ve kept most of that weight off, but I still have a lot more to go. I just look at him and think what a child, how small he to be doing things like that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com