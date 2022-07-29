CNN’s Chris Wallace Reveals Mulvaney Ripped Kushner Book in Green Room – Called BS on Ivanka Shove and Cancer Reveal

CNN anchor Chris Wallace revealed what former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said about Jared Kushner‘s book while they sat together in the CNN green room

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Wallace followed Mulvaney’s appearance on the program to offer two segments of commentary on the news of the day.

At the end of the second segment, Wallace made a point of circling around to regale co-anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar with his green-room chat with Mulvaney, whom Wallace said called BS on a pair of anecdotes from Kushner’s book — one alleging former Trump White House chief of staff John Kelly “shoved” Ivanka Trump following a contentious meeting, and another about Kushner revealing a cancer diagnosis.

Keilar and Berman got a kick out of the revelations, and pitched a new show in which a GoPro-mounted Wallace burns other people in the green room:

CHRIS WALLACE: Not someone. Can I just tell you one really quick thing, because we all know– I hope I don’t drive the control room nuts. We all know that oftentimes the conversation in the green room is more interesting than what’s said on the air, the green room where we wait before we come on the air. I was talking with Mick Mulvaney, Jared Kushner’s new book came out in which he says that the John Kelly the pre- the predecessor for him as White House chief of staff, shoved Ivanka out of the way. He said that is inconceivable. Could he have brushed by her? Yeah. Inconceivable that John Kelly, White House chief of staff, would have shoved Ivanka. He also said — in the book Kushner claims that he told Mulvaney that he had thyroid cancer. Mulvaney said “He never told me that. I have no recollection of it. And if he had, I would have remembered it.” JOHN BERMAN: Where were you? When I was talking to Mick Mulvaney. Where were you? What? I was talking to Chris Wallace. We had to put a GoPro on your head so we get some of this stuff on tape. BRIANNA KEILAR: Could be a show. BERMAN AND KEILAR IN UNISON: The Green Room with Chris Wallace! CHRIS WALLACE: You’re going to say you’re going to see some things you don’t want to seeif you have a GoPro on my head. JOHN BERMAN: That’s an even better tease. Right? BRIANNA KEILAR: You think we don’t want to see.

Watch above via CNN.

