Don Lemon began his show with an extended, forceful rebuke of President Donald Trump, decrying him as the “Race Baiter-in-Chief” for his Tweeted attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore, which the CNN host said “insult all of us.”

“We have to talk about what the President of the United States has been doing. Talk about his deliberate and intentional strategy of attacking people of color,” Lemon said. “I wish I could say I’m shocked or surprised. I’m not. You probably aren’t either. It is happening too many times.”

Noting that Trump happily fueled the racist Birther theory for years leading up to his 2016 campaign, the CNN host went on to label the president as “Race Baiter-in-Chief.”

Cummings, an African-American Congressman from Baltimore who chairs the House Oversight Committee, earned Trump’s ire thanks to his many investigations of the Trump administration, Lemon said. He pointed out Trump’s toxic comments about Cummings’ hometown, that “no human being would want to live there,” were intentionally dehumanizing toward the majority black population in Cummings’ district and the city itself.

“More than 600,000 human beings, hard-working men and women, parents and children. Grandmothers and grandfathers. They live in Baltimore,” Lemon pointed out. “Imagine if that was your family that the president is insulting. Cummings doesn’t have to imagine. You know why? He’s the son of former sharecroppers. He was born and raised in Baltimore. But the president insults him and degrades an entire community.”

Citing the motto on the presidential seal — “E Pluribus Unum (out of many, one)” — Lemon said that Trump’s slams on the citizens of Baltimore “insult all of us.”

Moreover, the CNN host went on to cite reporting that showed Trump’s own family is part of the problem. His son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has been accused of being a Baltimore slumlord, with numerous tenants in apartment buildings owned by Kushner complaining of rat infestation and other unhealthy living conditions.

In a final ironic jab at the president, Lemon noted that the House Republicans have coincidentally chosen “rat and rodent infested” Baltimore as the site for their annual policy retreat in September. “I wonder if [Trump will] speak at that retreat like last year?” Lemon asked.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

