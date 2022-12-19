CNN’s Drew Griffin Dead at Age 60 After Battle With Cancer

CNN announced that their Senior Investigative Correspondent, Drew Griffin, passed away over the weekend at the age of 60.

Griffin, known for the assortment of fascinating interviews he conducted in the last few years, died on Saturday after battling cancer. CNN confirmed the news on Monday as the network’s CEO, Chris Licht, put out a staff note celebrating Griffin’s life

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” said Licht. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

Michael Bass, CNN’s Executive Vice President of Programming, also praised Griffin.

Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand. How many times has he chased an unwilling interviewee? How many times has he spoken truth to power? How many times has he made a difference on something important … It was an honor to be his colleague and to be witness to his work and the ways it changed the world.

The tributes kept pouring in from there:

Patricia DiCarlo, Executive Producer of CNN’s investigative unit who worked alongside Griffin for nearly a decade said Griffin was an exceptional writer who crafted pieces into “compelling, must-see TV stories.” “You know when a Drew Griffin story starts – it’s going to be great,” she said. “His way with words set him apart.” Griffin’s tenacious approach toward the most challenging stories and his ability to get some of the most reluctant public figures to open up and give their side of the story underscored his sense of fairness. Still, he never missed an opportunity to grill them with tough questions.

Don Lemon was moved to tears in remembering his fallen colleague, which you can watch below, via CNN

