CNN Reporter Stunned by ‘Brainwashed’ Man Charged in Capitol Riot Saying ‘I’m Not Even So Sure That Officer Sicknick’s Even Dead’

CNN’s Drew Griffin was at a loss for words during an interview with a January 6 conspiracy theorist who has also been charged in connection with the Capitol breach that day. The interviewed aired Friday night on Anderson Cooper 360.

Griffin spoke with Couy Griffin (presumably no relation), a county commissioner in New Mexico, and founder of Cowboys For Trump. He has been charged by the Department of Justice for breaching the Capitol.

Drew Griffin referenced the deaths of Ashli Babbitt and Brian Sicknick. Babbitt was shot and killed by Capitol Police as she tried to force her way through a barricaded doorway on January 6. Sicknick died of a stroke on January 7 after Capitol rioters sprayed him with an unknown substance the day before.

Drew Griffin asked Couy Griffin about Sicknick’s death, which led to this mind-boggling exchange:

DREW GRIFFIN: So let me just ask you. Do you believe Officer Sicknick died because of the riot? COUY GRIFFIN: I’m not even so sure that Officer Sicknick’s even dead. DREW GRIFFIN: Couy. COUY GRIFFIN: I’m serious. That’s, that’s how–and I hate to be so crazy conspiracy-minded. I’m not even so sure Ashli Babbitt is dead. DREW GRIFFIN: Couy. COUY GRIFFIN: I mean, who’s to say that was–have you seen anything of any of her family?

The report cut to an interview with Babbitt’s brother, who talked about the loss of his sister.

Drew Griffin told Anderson Cooper that Couy Griffin “is so far off the rails – I would dare to use the the loaded term – he is brainwashed. He is out there. He still believes this stuff, and others like him – I don’t believe Couy would be dangerous – but others like him can and will be dangerous.”

