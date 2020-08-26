CNN’s Jim Sciutto Calls Melania Trump RNC Speech ‘Divorced From Reality’ — To a Panel of Cartoon Characters

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto joined a panel of cartoon characters to discuss First Lady Melania Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention… which he called “divorced from reality” while discussing it with a panel of cartoon characters.

Sciutto appears in a preview clip for the latest episode of Tooning Out the News, the CBS All Access show that’s the brainchild of executive producers Stephen Colbert, RJ Fried, Tim Luecke, and Chris Licht, and which has been covering the RNC this week.

The surreal segment began with Sciutto being introduced as “CNN anchor and chief national security correspondent, the Trivago guy of cable news, Jim Sciutto.”

The Tooning Out Election 2020 panel welcomes CNN’s @jimsciutto to night two of the RNC for a recap on speeches from Eric and Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/cqXySnJ39x — Tooning Out The News (@tooningout) August 26, 2020

Although the cartoon characters joked it up, bitingly so, Sciutto redirected the conversation to more serious commentary.

The anchor introduced a clip of the speech by saying that Melania “took a break from gassing up a minivan to drive Biden voters to the polls herself to say this.”

They played a clip of Mrs. Trump saying that her husband “will not stop fighting for you and your families. I see how hard he works each day and night. And despite the unprecedented attacks from the media and opposition, he will not give up. In fact, if you tell him he cannot be done, he just works harder.”

“Wow, Trump works so hard Melania can see it all the way from her bedroom several counties away,” one anchor joked, then asked Sciutto “Did melania’s presence tonight undermine the president’s record for releasing hostages?”

“It was a great, friendly, very glitzy message from the White House,” Sciutto said, then ironically noted “but largely divorced from reality. Right? She talks about the president’s devotion to the country’s diverse and storied history, but when you look at the policies, this is the president of the Muslim ban.”

They also played a clip of Eric Trump’s speech, and asked “how far into Eric’s speech do you think Trump hit the mute button?”

“You know, Eric Trump, like his father, was very much the pit bull. The attacks on the media and so on, of course Melania took a shot at the media too, but it was kind of a sugar-coated version of the whole thing. These are folks who follow their father’s lead and do so proudly,” Sciutto said.

The show threw Sciutto a bit of a curveball when, following a clip of Trump’s RNC naturalization ceremony stunt, they asked “Do you think Trump would have respected these immigrants even more if they had had someone take their citizenship test for them?”

“Oh goodness gracious,” Sciutto said, then regrouped, adding “I mean again this is another example of the message disconnected from the reality. You have in StePhen Miller, who’s arguably the president’s, one of his most trusted advisors, I’ve spoken with him. He doesn’t just oppose illegal immigration, he makes a case for reducing legal immigration for keeping the country kind of pure, right, or whatever their vision is, but it does not include more people from outside the country coming in.”

All in all, Sciutto stayed on his toes and avoided the pitfalls of the brave new world of cartoon character journalism, unlike Rick Wilson and Alan Dershowitz.

Watch the clip above via CBS All Access.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]