CNN’s Jim Sciutto Off the Air as CNN Reportedly Puts Him on Leave to Address ‘Personal Situation’ After Fall in Amsterdam

CNN’s Jim Sciutto has been off the air two days in a row this week, reportedly after the network put him on leave to address a “personal situation” related to a fall he suffered earlier this year while he was in Amsterdam.

The “serious fall” reportedly occurred as the veteran anchor and CNN’s chief national security correspondent returned to the U.S. through Amsterdam following one of three trips to war-torn Ukraine. The Daily Beast’s Confider reported Monday that Sciutto traveled through the Netherlands with a producer despite CNN offering direct flights home from Poland.

While the anchor has recovered, Confider reported his fall was followed by an internal investigation at CNN:

[Sciutto] was the subject of a CNN internal investigation earlier this year, Confider has learned, after he had a serious fall in Amsterdam enroute home from a reporting trip to the Ukraine. Despite colleagues taking direct flights home from Poland, Sciutto and his producer made a stopover in the Dutch capital where the accident occurred. We hear Sciutto has since recovered from the incident but has been directed by CNN to address a “personal situation.” Sciutto and CNN did not respond to requests for comment.

The Daily Mail reported Wednesday that Sciutto was put on “personal leave” this week.

Sciutto anchors CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. He was absent on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The network has not publicly commented on his absence this week, and Sciutto has not said anything about his absence either. CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sciutto, a veteran journalist, has been with CNN since 2013. Prior to that, he worked for ABC News and served as chief of staff and senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador to China, Gary Locke.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com