CNN’s Kasie Hunt Welcomes Second Child in ’13-Minute Sudden Labor’ in Home Bathroom

CNN anchor and chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt welcomed her second child this week in what was a “13-minute sudden labor.”

The CNN reporter and her husband Matthew Mario Rivera welcomed a daughter and shared exclusive photos with People. Their daughter Grey Hunt Rivera was born was Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to announce the birth of our baby girl, Grey Hunt Rivera. Proud big brother [Mars Hunt, 3½] can’t stop talking about his new baby sister,” the new parents said in a public statement.

Hunt also revealed the birth did not go as planned and her daughter was born in a “13-minute sudden labor.” Grey was birthed at Hunt’s home and was delivered on a bathroom floor in the quick birth, according to the parents. They had initially planned to welcome their daughter on the following day.

“Grey is already showing us her independent streak. We were expecting her to arrive via a scheduled C-section on Thursday morning. She had other plans!” Hunt and her husband told People.

They also thanked first responders who helped them through the surprise birth.

“We are so grateful to the 911 operators and the DC Fire & EMS team. Step-by-step, they talked us through the incredibly intense moments right after she was born and as she took her first breaths,” the statement from the parents read. “Thank you to the firefighters and paramedics on the scene who treated mom and baby at home and then brought us safely to Sibley Hospital in Washington. It’s a day we’ll never forget!”

