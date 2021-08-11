CNN’s New Day Laments Sky-High Inflation: ‘Prices for Just About Everything Are Going Up’

CNN’s John Berman and Christine Romans highlighted skyrocketing prices for food and consumer on Wednesday, lamenting that “everything” is on the rise.

The report came on the heels of the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday, which showed prices rose by 0.5 percent from June to July.

“That’s a steep one-month move,” Romans said in the morning segment of New Day, noting July’s figure increased by 5.4 percent compared to 2020 and that “prices for just about everything are going up.”

“You saw a similar increase last month, so that’s two months of really hot inflation numbers,” she added. “Going through the categories, just about anything you eat costs more. Whether you buy groceries … or you go out to a restaurant. We also saw gas prices rising, housing, accommodation, recreation, health care. The only thing that didn’t [move] was used car prices — [they] only rose 0.2 percent.”

The used car index fell flat last month only after a massive 10.5 percent rise in June and May, which came as a result of global chip shortages constraining the production of new vehicles.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com