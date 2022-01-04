CNN’s S.E. Cupp Rips Fox News’ Jesse Watters Over Admission He Relishes Disarray on the Left: ‘The Cruelty is the Point’

Conservative CNN commentator S.E. Cupp spoke out about Fox News host Jesse Watters’ admission that he relishes “disarray on the left.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, host Brianna Keilar was clearly displeased with Watters when she introduced the clip in question, from Fox News’ The Five.

In the clip, Watters drew laughs from his co-hosts by telling them “I work at Fox. I wanna see disarray on the left. It’s good for America. It’s good for our ratings.”

Following the clip, a jaded Keilar told Cupp “I mean, I’m just filing this under stuff we already knew, I guess.”

“Yeah, it’s the quiet part, he said the quiet part,” Ms. Cupp agreed, referencing Krusty the Clown’s infamous lament that he “said the quiet part loud and the loud part quiet.”

“I never would have imagined calling Jesse Waters a scholar,” Cupp said with a smidgen of sarcasm, “however, I think what he just did is really articulate the three pillars of the new American right.”

Cupp explained that the first pillar is “that there are two Americas, not one. He talks about, you know, wanting to see disarray on the left, as if it is somehow not also wanting to see disarray in America, and not just in a political party, but wants real pain in the streets.”

She went on to say that the second pillar “is that the cruelty is the point, right? They want to see the pain and the disarray. They want people like Joe Biden and AOC and Pelosi and liberals to suffer. They’re not interested in changing hearts and minds with ideas. They want to see the pain because the cruelty is the point.”

“And thirdly, ratings above all else,” Cupp said. “That’s true at Fox, where certainly ratings have seemed to trump public health and safety and also, like, facts.”

“But it’s also true of the attention economy that has really gripped the right for people like Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Getting attention is the most important thing,” Cupp concluded.

