Pelosi: ‘Civilization as We Know It Is at Stake’ In The 2020 Election

What’s on the line in the 2020 election? Nothing less than “civilization as we know it” — according to the most powerful Democrat in America.

Speaking at a forum on the campus of Northeastern University Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spelled out, in plain terms, what she believes to be the stakes of November’s election.

“This election is a very important election,” Pelosi said. “In my view, civilization as we know it is at stake.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears increasingly likely to be atop the ticket in the fall for the Democrats, with leading party figures coalescing around him in recent days in the party’s effort to defeat President Donald Trump. Further, many Democrats are increasingly optimistic about gaining a majority in the Senate — with recent polls showing seats in Arizona, Maine, and North Carolina could flip from red to blue.

This is not the first election, though, in which Pelosi believed civilization was on the line. Ahead of the 2014 midterms, the House Speaker told Bill Maher (via RealClearPolitics) “Civilization as we know it today would be in jeopardy if Republicans win the Senate. In the 2014 election, Republicans picked up nine seats, and regained control of the Senate.

