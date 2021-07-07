Conservatives and Liberals Roast Pompeo’s Claim It’s ‘Dangerous’ to Teach that America’s Founding was ‘Flawed’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gained intensely negative Twitter criticism from both sides of the aisle after arguing that it is dangerous to teach that the foundation of the United States was flawed.

The tweet — posted Monday — comes at a time when discussion regarding curricula within schools across the nation is receiving a large amount of media attention. The subject has become rather inflamed and partisan, and Pompeo did not shy away from voicing his opinion:

If we teach that the founding of the United States of America was somehow flawed. It was corrupt. It was racist. That’s really dangerous. It strikes at the very foundations of our country. https://t.co/WWwqs1VAo6 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 5, 2021

Pompeo’s tweet gained negative attention across Twitter from journalists, celebrities, and other verified users who disputed the idea that the founding of the United States was deeply flawed and that the truth should not be sugarcoated.

should hear what christianity teaches about the first human beings https://t.co/yJDneiyc84 — elizabeth bruenig (@ebruenig) July 7, 2021

I’m open to correction, but I’m pretty sure that literally every single one of the founding fathers thought the founding had flaws in one way or another. The Constitution was full of compromises. The articles of confederation were a hot mess. Be a grown up. https://t.co/JBa0MkZllg — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 7, 2021

Nope it was perfect. Flawless. Can’t think of anything I would change. Not a thing. Not a single thing. https://t.co/6Ai9bymEjn — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 7, 2021

This guy worked four years for a politician who admired Adolph Hitler and inspired a fascist coup attempt. Maybe he should go off on a mountain and reconsider all his life decisions instead of popping off about the meaning of America https://t.co/6FxO5QZcSg — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) July 7, 2021

These guys are gonna read Howard Zinn’s “A People’s History of the United States” and have their minds blown harder than Anthony Soprano Jr. https://t.co/e6yyaLIdn6 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) July 7, 2021

“if we teach the truth, then kids will grow up knowing the truth. and that’s not cool to people who don’t want their kids knowing that kinda stuff …” https://t.co/vfCtpqCC0k — Don” ‘t ask me google questions” Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 7, 2021

Apparently the founding of a nation that enslaved a portion of its population and counted them as 3/5 of a person with no rights in its founding document was not “somehow flawed.” https://t.co/gAVg8E951p — Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) July 7, 2021

LOL. But also somebody please teach this man how to write a sentence. https://t.co/eisWTLu5k4 — Jillian C. York 🏳️‍🌈 (@jilliancyork) July 7, 2021

As your former colleague, I KNOW you know better than this. Let’s teach the TRUTH about our founding. America’s founding IS one of history’s greatest advances of freedom, but it WAS flawed. It WAS racist. I mean, blacks were counted as 3/5’s of a person. Don’t be so afraid Mike. https://t.co/Yvt6lJ2NeT — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 7, 2021

I honestly never met a serious conservative who wouldn’t admit that there were flaws at our founding. I mean, come on. That doesn’t detract from the revolutionary importance of our founding and the ideals it was based upon. https://t.co/HoMRvjRCkU — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) July 7, 2021

Yes the founding of our nation via mass genocide and continued enslavement was flawless. No notes. https://t.co/SBKKkQVwkh — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 7, 2021

