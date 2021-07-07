Conservatives and Liberals Roast Pompeo’s Claim It’s ‘Dangerous’ to Teach that America’s Founding was ‘Flawed’

By Natalie Korach
Jul 7th, 2021, 11:02 am
 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media with members of the Republican Study Committee about Iran on April 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group has proposed legislation that would expand sanctions on Iran and aim to prevent the U.S. reentering the Iran deal. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gained intensely negative Twitter criticism from both sides of the aisle after arguing that it is dangerous to teach that the foundation of the United States was flawed.

The tweet — posted Monday — comes at a time when discussion regarding curricula within schools across the nation is receiving a large amount of media attention. The subject has become rather inflamed and partisan, and Pompeo did not shy away from voicing his opinion:

Pompeo’s tweet gained negative attention across Twitter from journalists, celebrities, and other verified users who disputed the idea that the founding of the United States was deeply flawed and that the truth should not be sugarcoated.

