The coronavirus has killed more than 500 journalists and media workers worldwide, according to a report from Poynter. At least 30 of those journalists are American, and some were infected while reporting on the pandemic.

Citing the press freedom organization Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), Poynter says the number “shows how devastating the coronavirus has been everywhere.”

The Poynter report acknowledges that the deaths of 500 seems small compared to total infections and deaths worldwide. However, the number of journalists killed by the coronavirus is much higher than the number of journalists reportedly killed in retribution for doing their jobs. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which tracks journalists who are attacked, imprisoned, or killed for doing their jobs, 31 journalists worldwide have been killed in 2020.

Notable remembrances in the Poynter piece include Maria Mercader, a producer for CBS News; Anthony Causi, a photojournalist with the New York Post; Alan Finder, a retired New York Times reporter who still worked part-time; Larry Edgeworth, an NBC News employee; and Alison Schwartz, director of digital platforms at People Magazine.

Peru is the most affected country, with 93 journalists dead from coronavirus, according to PEC.

More than 81 million people worldwide have tested positive for the coronavirus, with more than 1.77 million global deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. In the U.S., more than 19.2 million people have tested positive, and almost 335,000 people have died.

Poynter, a nonprofit journalism organization, has also maintained an ongoing list of newspaper layoffs, furloughs, and closures since the start of the pandemic.

