‘Cowardly and Ineffective Police Department’: Uvalde PD Has Been Getting Absolutely Destroyed on Its Facebook Page

The Uvalde Police Department’s Facebook page is being inundated with comments and memes blaming its officers for failing to act during Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School.

It’s been two days since an 18-year-old entered the school and opened fire with an AR-15. Police say the shooter killed 19 children and two adults in the Texas city.

Officers were on the scene within minutes; however, they failed to engage the shooter as the killing spree went on unabated. First responders allowed the shooter to occupy a classroom while they waited on a tactical team for backup.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Chris Olivarez told CNN Thursday the officers “could’ve been shot” if they had breached a door.

It is not clear if the officers who failed to act were part of the Uvalde Police Department. Multiple agencies responded to the school. But the department is facing the brunt the public’s outrage online. Uvalde police posted six times on Facebook Thursday, and commenters were unrelenting in sharing their anger.

In one post, the department offered its “condolences” to the community.

One person who saw the post wrote: “You all sat out there and scratched your butts while forcefully blocking parents from doing the job you refused to.” The comment received hundreds of likes and replies.

Another commenter wrote: “Thank you sincerely for arriving at the scene so quickly and subsequently doing nothing to prevent the slaughter of children for close to an hour.”

One more very angry person wrote: “The cowardly and ineffective police department in the US right now is the Uvalde police department, who would prefer tackling grieving parents to the ground over protecting a school full of children.”

Memes such as the ones below are also popular in the comments sections of the department’s posts:

