De Blasio Warns NYC: People Should Be Prepared for Possible ‘Shelter-in-Place’ Order (UPDATE: Cuomo Pushes Back)

By Josh FeldmanMar 17th, 2020, 3:18 pm

Mayor Bill de Blasio said that New York City residents should be preparing for the possibility of a “shelter-in-place” order this week.

Across the nation cities and states have been following the advice from the CDC and the Trump administration about social distancing and other guidelines on combatting the spread of the coronavirus. New York City is shutting down venues and businesses from local restaurants to Broadway theaters for now.

De Blasio said Tuesday that the question of “shelter in place” is a “reality that’s being talked about” and something on many people’s minds.

“it’s quite clear this is a fast-growing crisis,” he said. “In my view, I think the right guidance to give all New Yorkers is even though a decision has not yet been made by the city or by the state, I think New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order.”

“It has not happened yet, but it is definitely a possibility at this point,” De Blasio said, and added that people should expect an official decision in 48 hours.

UPDATE — 3:21 pm ET: The comments got a swift response from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office:

UPDATE — 3:41 pm ET: And…

