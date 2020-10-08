Deadline Hollywood had an embarrassing flub on Thursday, accidentally posting and tweeting a pre-written article incorrectly stating that Vice President Mike Pence had tested positive for the coronavirus. The article has been pulled down and the tweet deleted, but not, of course, before the error was captured in screenshots and Internet archives.

President Donald Trump, along with dozens of members of the Trump campaign, White House staff, and Republican Senators, have all tested positive for Covid-19 within the past week.

Pence is known to have been in proximity with some of the people who have tested positive, although he has maintained that he has tested negative and was safe to attend the vice presidential debate with Sen. Kamala Harris Wednesday evening. Nonetheless, his apparently bloodshot eyes at the debate, and the last-minute cancellation of his planned trip to Indianapolis on Friday, were causing rumors to bubble up online, which his office has denied.

VP’s Office tells me that given @VP @Mike_Pence‘s busy schedule this week and next, they are rescheduling his planned trip to Indiana to vote.

From @VPPressSec: “Nobody’s sick. There’s no positive tests. The VP is planning on travelling on Saturday and Monday.” https://t.co/QVMbhgYLsG — Gabrielle Ake (@gabrielle_ake) October 8, 2020

Then the Deadline article went live. The original post has been taken down and now displays a “404 Page Not Found” message, but the original text was preserved on the Wayback Machine’s internet archives, and several people also captured screenshots of the tweet and article.

Deadline’s pre-write about Pence having coronavirus is still up though pic.twitter.com/DrSkUQFHOw — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 8, 2020

“PREP. DO NOT PUBLISH UNTIL THE NEWS CROSSES. Vice President Mike Pence Tests Positive For Coronavirus 8 Days After Donald Trump,” read the headline.

“The two most powerful men in America now have coronavirus,” began the article’s text, stating that Pence “announced late Wednesday” that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

This information was incorrect; no such announcement had been made by Pence or anyone from the White House or campaign, even off the record. The “PREP. DO NOT PUBLISH UNTIL THE NEWS CROSSES.” tag, while clearly not sufficient to prevent accidental publication, was helpful in preventing the false story from spreading as actual news, instead of an embarrassing error.

The Deadline editors later posted an apology on Twitter, stating that a “draft post” regarding Pence testing positive “that was never meant to publish was accidentally posted on Deadline.”

Deadline Note To Readers A draft post of a story about Vice President Mike Pence testing positive for coronavirus that was never meant to publish was accidentally posted on Deadline Apologies to the Vice President and our readers More: https://t.co/vq4f0mDN29 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 8, 2020

The statement continued on the Deadline website, stating that the article “was pulled down immediately” and “never should have been posted.”

“Deadline will take steps to see this kind of thing never happens again,” the statement concluded. “Apologies to the Vice President and our readers. We regret the error.”

