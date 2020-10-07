Twitter Wants to Know What Hell is Going on Inside Vice President Pence’s Eyes

The sole Vice Presidential debate of 2020 opened with a much more congenial tone than the first presidential debate, and many on Twitter seemed distracted by Mike Pence’s apparent bloodshot eyes.

That’s right, the geniuses that comprise verified Twitter are convinced that something is a miss with Mike Pence, judged purely by how his eyes appear. And they might be on to something.

Pence DID attend the Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House Rose Garden roughly 10 days ago, an event that was attended by many influential Republicans (very few of whom wore masks) and zero Democrats as they were not invited.

The event is now considered a super spreader event as over three dozen White House staff members and close advisors to President Donald Trump have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Vice President Pence has NOT tested positive for Covid-19. And nowhere have public health and medical experts signaled red eyes as a symptom for the coronavirus. But that hasn’t kept the jokes from rolling in on Twitter. To wit:

I used to teach preschool and if a kid showed up with Mike Pence’s weird red eyes we wouldn’t have let his parents drop him off. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) October 8, 2020

The strangely pink eyes of Mike Pence. Move Kamala Harris back another six feet. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/uDrl1ZM5f3 — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) October 8, 2020

Swap the red tie for a black tie, and Mike Pence and his dead eyes look like an undertaker. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) October 8, 2020

oh my god mike pence’s eye just fell outI think it rolled under the desk I hope he doesn’t step on it — kilgore trout, acting president (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence's eyes are so pink he's going to force them to undergo gay conversion therapy — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 8, 2020

I too am bleeding from my eyes listening to Mike Pence’s fecal tornado of words pic.twitter.com/E2WOULzC0w — Kirbie DiStUrBiE Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) October 8, 2020

Does anyone else think something is wrong with the @VP’s eyes? They look red, watery and have gotten worse since the debate started. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) October 8, 2020

Does Pence look sick? — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) October 8, 2020

