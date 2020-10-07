comScore

Twitter Wants to Know What Hell is Going on Inside Vice President Pence’s Eyes

By Colby HallOct 7th, 2020, 9:50 pm

The sole Vice Presidential debate of 2020 opened with a much more congenial tone than the first presidential debate, and many on Twitter seemed distracted by Mike Pence’s apparent bloodshot eyes.

That’s right, the geniuses that comprise verified Twitter are convinced that something is a miss with Mike Pence, judged purely by how his eyes appear. And they might be on to something.

Pence DID attend the Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House Rose Garden roughly 10 days ago, an event that was attended by many influential Republicans (very few of whom wore masks) and zero Democrats as they were not invited.

The event is now considered a super spreader event as over three dozen White House staff members and close advisors to President Donald Trump have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Vice President Pence has NOT tested positive for Covid-19. And nowhere have public health and medical experts signaled red eyes as a symptom for the coronavirus. But that hasn’t kept the jokes from rolling in on Twitter. To wit:

