Defiant Whistleblower Vows to Carry on After Florida Police Raided Home, Pulled Guns on Kids: ‘Will Not Stop Me … Ever’

Rebekah Jones, the Covid whistleblower and Florida researcher whose home was raided at gunpoint, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that Gov. Ron Desantis is trying to intimidate her, but she won’t back down.

Jones appeared on Monday night’s edition of Cuomo Primetime hours after she posted harrowing footage of state police raiding her home with guns drawn — while her children were present.

Cuomo began by showing footage of the raid, and asked Jones “Why do you think this happened?”

Ms. Jones told Cuomo that “I actually think that they are not after me,” and pointed out that the police ignored evidence potentially relevant to their accusation, and only took her phone and a business laptop.

“On my phone is every communication I’ve ever had with someone who works at the state who has come to me in confidence and told me things that could get them fired, or in trouble like this,” Jones said, and warned, “to all those people right now, if he doesn’t know already, DeSantis will know soon enough that you’ve been talking to me, so be careful.”

Cuomo asked Jones about the allegation she illegally accessed an emergency system to urge others to speak out, and she repeatedly denied sending that message or improperly accessing that system.

“The only direct communication I’ve ever sent to DOH was through a public op-ed in the Miami Herald asking people to speak out, and that was many months ago,” she said.

Asked to give a final message to conclude the interview, Jones said “DeSantis needs to worry less about what I’m writing about and more about the people who are sick and dying in his state. Doing this to me will not stop me from reporting the data. Ever.”

On Monday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statement explaining their version of the raid but did not explain why officers drew their weapons during the encounter.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]