Democratic Gov. Labels Ron DeSantis ‘Bad For Jobs’: ‘We Won’t Bully Companies, We Will Support Them’

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson asked Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Thursday how his party should contend with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his ability to use culture war issues to win over voters.

“The other side of the aisle who had the same kind of night that you did on election night as far as turning his state, his party’s color in many ways. And that is Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida,” Jackson began, adding: And I know that you have tangled with him from afar in the past. Right. You’ve taken him on pretty directly on the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay‘ law in Florida, on the fight with Disney on this whole thing you talked about bringing mountain Disneyland to Colorado here.

“Talk about what you see as the way forward for Democrats on the culture war issue that Governor DeSantis has been very vocal about, very much at the forefront on. I think there have been comparisons drawn between him and then you on the Democratic side as far as somebody who has taken a purple state and pulled it at least this cycle towards your direction,” Jackson asked the Democrat.

“You know, the contrast is Governor DeSantis has been bad for jobs, bad for economic growth by driving companies out of Florida,” replied Polis, adding:

We say in Colorado, there’s a home for everybody. I mean, you know, if he attacks particular companies because of their policies or what they do, we’re happy to have a home for that, you know, as a governor of Colorado, I don’t go around bullying our companies. We support them. We want to create jobs. We want good-paying positions, a great quality of life for everybody. So I think he’s really, you know, taken on some a lot of the private sector that can provide the economic growth for his state. So, again, we’ve had many Floridians and Texans move to Colorado and we’ll probably be welcoming even more if if Governor DeSantis continues to drive them out of Florida.

“So you won Douglas County and pulled El Paso County to within two points, both known for being usually GOP strongholds. What’s your message to the broader Democratic Party about how to run campaigns? Can you give them a message based on your own experience for 2024 and beyond?” Jackson asked Polis.

“Yeah. This is like the Republican powerhouse county. This is the one that usually goes overwhelmingly for Republicans. We won it, were within three points in their other county, large statewide victory because again, we’re addressing people’s needs, saving money, lowering taxes and fees, protecting and expanding freedom,” replied Polis.

“That’s really what Colorado is all about. We’re a place that no matter who you are, no matter your faith, who you love, your race or ethnicity, we welcome you here. You can live your best life. And that’s really the spirit in which I ran, the spirit in which I govern. And it’s one that really connects with the vast majority of Colorado voters, Republican, independent and Democratic,” he concluded.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

